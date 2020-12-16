Watch the trailer of The CW ‘Walker by Jared Padalecki

On November 19, 2020, The CW presented fans of the fiction and suspense series Supernatural, the end of the story of the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles).

Not a month has passed since Supernatural ended after its 15th season, and actor Jared Padalecki released through his official twitter account the first trailer of his new series that will be broadcast by The CW, ‘Walker’, Texas Ranger.

In the new series called ‘Walker’, Padalecki will play the Texas Ranger, a character described by The CW through the official production synopsis as follows:

“A widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns to Austin after going undercover for two years, only to find there is harder work to be done at home.”

“She will try to reconnect with her children, navigate clashes with her family, and find unexpected common ground with her new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers history), while becoming increasingly suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the death. of his wife “.

As many fans will know, the new series ‘Walker’, starring Padalecki, represents the reboot of the original television show that was starred and directed by the legendary Chuck Norris for 8 installments between 1993 and 2001, broadcast on CBS. .

Jared Padalecki released the Trailer for his new series ‘Walker’

It's been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart. I hope you join us on January 21st for the premier of @thecwwalker. #SPNFamily meet the #WalkerFamily pic.twitter.com/1QbOYH5ikX — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) December 14, 2020

Along with the first trailer for ‘Walker’, Jared Padalecki accompanied the publication with an emotional message to all fans, announcing at the same time the release date of The CW series. This is what the actor wrote:

“It’s been a long way to get here, but you have all my heart. I hope you will join us on January 21 for the premiere of @thecwwalker.”

It is important to note that in the series ‘Walker’, in addition to Jared Padalecki, Odette Annable was also incorporated, playing an old friend of Walker, Keegan Allen as Walker’s brother, Lindsey Morgan as Cordell’s partner, Matt Barr as the Walker’s best friend, as well as Genevieve Padalecki, Padalecki’s wife in real life, as Walker’s late wife.



