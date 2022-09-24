Watch the trailer for the third season of the series “Lupin”

Netflix has teased “an unexpected return”

Netflix has released the first trailer for the third season of “Lupin” — watch it above.

Omar Xi reprises the role of Assan Diop in the French thriller, who was last seen on the run from the police after he took revenge on Hubert Pellegrini (Herve Pierre) for framing his father.

The synopsis of the third season reads: “Now, hiding, Assane must learn to live away from his wife and son.

“With the suffering they are suffering because of him, Assane can’t take it anymore and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy offer: to leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are always there, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down.”

Sy had previously hinted that Assane could not assemble a large team of allies in the third campaign. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly last year, Sy said: “When you read books, Lupin has a lot of accomplices. But [in the series] he had Benjamin, but he needs people, [so he] hires them.

“I think maybe someday there will be a big cast with more people, it will be more interesting.”

His canine companion J’accuse will also return in the third season. The release date has not yet been announced.

In a four – star review of the second season , NME wrote: “This season is even more existential than the first, and he sees how the “gentleman thief” realizes that the longer the game lasts, the harder it will be for him to live. Shadows.”