Watch the trailer for the third season of Star Trek: Discovery

The Star Trek Day 2020 event was held this Tuesday (8) in a virtual way with several panels on the ongoing series of the CBS science fiction franchise. Among the novelties, one of the most celebrated was the launch of the trailer for the third season of Star Trek: Discovery.

The video was presented by Sonequa Martin-Green, an actress who plays the protagonist Michael Burnham, and presents a totally new environment for the crew of the USS Discovery.

The trailer revisits an important event that occurred at the end of the previous season and that will dictate the direction of the new episode arc – that is, avoid watching the video below if you haven’t finished the chapters already available. In addition, it introduces an event called “the Burn” that seems to be the new major threat of the plot. At least for now, there is no version with subtitles or dubbing in Portuguese.

Part of the previous season’s cast returns, including Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Tilly) and Tig Notaro (Jett Reno). New faces will also be presented, such as the character Book, played by David Ajala.

The third season of Star Trek: Discovery opens on October 15, 2020. The broadcast in the United States is exclusive to the streaming platform CBS All Access, but the episodes in Brazil are made available by Netflix one day after the original airing.



