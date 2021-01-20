Watch the trailer for the Netflix series Fate: The Winx Saga

This Tuesday (19), Netflix released an exciting trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga, which debuts on the streaming platform on January 22. The production is an adaptation of the popular cartoon series known in Brazil as Clube das Winx.

The plot follows the life of a group of young fairies who study at Alfea, a supernatural boarding school. There, they will need to further enhance their diverse skills in magic if they ever want to be powerful enough to fight the many dangerous threats in the contemporary world.

From the images presented in the trailer, viewers can expect a lot of action and electrifying visual effects. “Magic lives in the essence of nature”, announces one of the protagonists at the beginning of the video.

Check out the full trailer:

Fate: The Winx Saga will make its debut on Netflix this week

Created by Brian Young, the new Netflix fantasy series stars Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Muse and Sadie Soverall as Beatrix.

Iginio Straffi, creator of the original animated series, said in an official statement that he was very pleased with the result achieved by streaming. “[I hope] Netflix will continue with increasingly ambitious projects,” he commented.

Erik Barmack, vice president of original series for Netflix, added, by the same bulletin, that everyone is very excited to launch this “new exciting series”.

“These famous fairies are going to grow even more with their audience,” he said. “The series will explore some complex themes [of their lives] while they live like teen superheroines,” he added.

Fate: The Winx Saga debuts next Friday (22) on Netflix.