Watch the trailer for Clarice: Silence of the Lambs

CBS released this Sunday (10) the complete trailer for Clarice. The series is a sequel to the film Silence of the Lambs, one of the greatest hits of the thriller / suspense genres. The premiere date is set for February 11th.

Check out the movie trailer below!

More details about the Clarice series

The series follows FBI agent Clarice Starling and takes place a year after the facts of The Silence of the Lambs. According to the synopsis, the character returns to the field to pursue the serial killers. However, as the trailer shows, she still has nightmares about Buffalo Bill’s well, where she was trapped before she finally managed to stop the killer.

In addition to the persecution of serial killers, Clarice will still need to deal with the political scenario in the late 1990s and, mainly, with the machismo surrounding her profession. In other words, the series promises much debate and suspense, following the molds of the film that originated the script.

The main character will be played by Rebecca Breeds, known for The Originals. The script was written by Alex Kurtzman, of Star Trek: Discovery.

Breeds will be the 3rd actress to play Clarice Starling. In The Silence of the Lambs, she was played by Jodie Foster and won the Oscar for Best Actress for the production. Then, the character was played by Julianne Moore in the sequel Hannibal.

So, what did you think of the trailer? Tell us what you expect from the Clarice series through the comment space below and share the trailer on social media!