Pantera performed at the Brazilian Knotfest festival a week before Christmas — check out the footage of the show shot by fans below.

This was their fourth concert without bassist Rex Brown, who was forced to miss his Knotfest concerts in South America due to a positive test result for COVID-19. He was replaced by Cattle Decapitation bassist Derek Engemann, who also plays in several other bands of frontman Phil Anselmo.

You can watch their full set and see the setlist below:

Pantera’s Knotfest Brazil setlist was:

1. A New Level

2. Mouth For War

3. Strength Beyond Strength

4. Becoming

5. I’m Broken

6. 5 Minutes Alone

7. This Love

8. Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit

9. Fucking Hostile

10. Planet Caravan (Black Sabbath cover)

11. Walk

12. Domination / Hollow

13. Cowboys From Hell

The surviving Pantera members reunited this summer, almost a decade after they first announced their departure in 2003. Zakk Wylde of the Black Label Society was confirmed to be playing guitar in the new version of the band back in July (previous guitarist Darrell “Dimebag” Abbott was killed). in 2004). Meanwhile, Anthrax’s Charlie Benante has been playing drums since Vinnie Abbott’s death in 2018.

Pantera are going to perform in Europe in 2023

Some fans were more critical of the reunion, considering it disrespectful to the two deceased members of the original group. Others didn’t want to support the band after Anselmo saluted the Nazis on stage in 2016 and shouted “white power.”

When a fan asked Benante what he thought about the negative reaction to the reunion, he told those who criticized him: “Don’t come.”