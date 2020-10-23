Watch the presentation of Gripen, the new Brazilian fighter

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) will officially present this Friday (23) the new F-39E Gripen fighter, acquired from a Swedish manufacturer in 2014. The ceremony is also a celebration of Aviator Day and Air Force Day. Brazilian.

At the end of September this year, Gripen made its first flight and landing movement in the national airspace, departing from Navegantes-SC to an airstrip in Gavião Peixoto-SP. This same model, which arrived by ship from the European country, will be used in the display of Aviator Day.

The event will be broadcast on YouTube through the FAB channel and can count on the presence of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro. Check it out below:

The fighter used in the exhibitions is a test version of the 36 aircraft acquired by Brazil, which will be assembled and will have the system developed by Embraer. All models must be in their own warehouse, the Gripen Flight Test Center, where Brazilian and Swedish engineers will work.

The operation process should start in 2021, and the Gripens will be used to monitor airspace and for possible border defenses.



