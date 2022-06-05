Watch: The NFL world Reacts to Historical news about Cheerleading – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

This year, the Carolina Panthers cheerleading squad is making history.

Justine Lindsay became the first openly trans member of an NFL cheerleading squad to join the Topcats.

“Cats Out the Bag, you’re looking at the new Carolina Panthers fan member TopCats @topcats as the first transgender woman l. I would like to thank the wonderful and talented dancers who supported me along the way, the family and friends of TopCats graduates for your love and support. I wouldn’t have lived to see this moment in my life if it wasn’t for the support. Also to my wonderful coach @chandalaelanouette, you are a special being that I really cherish, thank you for trusting me to be part of your legacy and many others. This is a moment I will never forget and I can’t wait to show you everything this girl can bring. Thank you, @topcats, a dream come true,” she wrote.

Buzzfeed news caught up with Justine in connection with her historic achievement.

Chandala Lanouette, director of Topcats, said that it was thanks to Justine’s talent that she got the job.

“My goal is to create a team of people who will be absolute fire on the field, but will be incredible people in the locker room, good friends, good people, and at the end of the day, you have to walk through the door first to get to this place,” Lanouette said.

The Panthers are set to open the 2022 season against the Cleveland Browns.