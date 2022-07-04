Watch: The NBA world Reacts to Bryce James’ Viral Photo – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

While LeBron James’ eldest son Bronnie gets all the Scouts’ attention before going to college, not much attention is paid to his youngest son Bryce James and his burgeoning basketball career.

But that may change after a single photo has gone viral. Over the weekend, a photo appeared showing Bryce playing a recent basketball game.

The 15-year-old is much larger than the average high school student and begins to look like a replica of his famous father when he was still in school.

NBA fans can hardly believe how big Bryce has become in such a short period of time. For reference, the photo above, where Bryce barely reaches his father’s chest, was taken just four years ago. Obviously, he had a huge growth spurt:

Bronnie James is already a four-star prospect and receives scholarship offers from leading programs like Duke and Kentucky while still in high school.

Judging by the way Bryce looks and how he is already turning into a star athlete, his proposals can come even faster, especially if he becomes even bigger than his older brother.

Regardless of whether any of LeBron’s sons will get into the NBA, let alone get close to his fame, or not, one thing is for sure: basketball is in the DNA of the James family.