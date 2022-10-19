Watch the Liverpool — West Ham game — Live Online Broadcasts and TV Information From Around The World

After the thrilling victory over Man City, Liverpool did not have time to rest, as West Ham will be the next guest of Anfield tonight. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV around the world.

Just three days ago, Jurgen Klopp’s team gave a long-awaited surprise in the game with City, throwing the form out of the window and earning valuable three points.

The same thing needs to happen tonight for Liverpool to continue to steer their ship and a win will move the Reds seven points clear of second-placed City.

Not too bad, all things considered. But the job won’t be done by itself, the same ruthlessness must be demonstrated tonight.

The night is ahead under the lights of Anfield, let’s make sure that it ends on a festive note!

The match starts at 19:30 (BST) or at 14:30 in New York, at 11:30 in Los Angeles, at 5:30 (Thursday) in Sydney, at 22:30 in Dubai and at 21:30 in Nairobi.

Viewers from the UK

The match between Liverpool and West Ham is being streamed live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, which is available for live streaming here.

