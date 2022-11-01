Watch the Liverpool — Napoli Game — Live Online Broadcasts And TV Information From Around The World

Liverpool will play Napoli tonight and they have a chance to come out on top in their Champions League group. Here’s how to watch online and on TV around the world.

Under a barrage of criticism for their home form, the Reds return to Anfield tonight to face a Napoli team that has not had defeats in all tournaments.

Both teams have already reached the 1/8 finals, but today’s clash will determine who will be the winner and who will be the second, and Liverpool need a victory with at least four goals to overtake their Italian opponents.

After a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Leeds at the weekend, a game is required this time, but will Jurgen Klopp’s team be able to show a result?

Check out This Is Anfield to keep up to date with the latest team news before the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage, and all reaction and analysis.

The match starts at 20:00 (Moscow time) — or at 9:00 in Naples, at 16:00 in New York, at 13:00 in Los Angeles, at 7:00 (Wednesday) in Sydney, at midnight in Dubai and at 23:00 in Nairobi.

Viewers from the UK

The match between Liverpool and Napoli is broadcast live on BT Sport 3 in the UK, which is available for live streaming here.

US Viewers

The Liverpool — Napoli match is broadcast live on Paramount+ in the USA, the broadcast is available here.

Viewers of Canada

The Liverpool — Napoli match is broadcast live on the DAZN channel in Canada, which is available for live streaming here.

World

Live audio commentary for the Liverpool—Napoli match, as well as a full replay of the match and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check out our guide to the rest of the world’s television below to see the list of TV companies broadcasting the match live.

The rest of the world

Fans can find out more about Liverpool’s group stage on the following channels around the world:

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Flowsports.co , Flow Sports App, Star+, Vivaro.tv , Stan Sport, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport Austria 3, Pickx+ Sports 3, HBO Max, TNT Brasil, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, MAX Sport 4, PPTV Sport China, Migu, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, ESPN, Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Nova Sport 4, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Estonia, TV3+ HD, C More Suomi, Adjarasport TV, Cosmote Sport 2 HD, M4 Sports, JioTV, Vidio, 5Sport, Mediaset Infinity, ArtMotion, Viaplay Latvia, Blue Sport, Viaplay Lithuania , TSN2 Malta, Ziggo Sport Golf, Spark Sport, TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium, Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, Digi Online, Digi Sport 1 Romania, matchtv.ru , Match TV, Sportbox. ru, Arena Sport 2P, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, Movistar Liga de Campeones 6, Movistar+, C More Sweden, Exxen, MEGOGO Football 1, FPT Play

