Watch the Liverpool — Leeds game — live online broadcasts and TV information around the world

Liverpool will play Leeds tonight in the hope of building on a strong Champions League win again. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV around the world.

The Reds suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest a week ago, but put that behind them by beating Ajax 3-0 in midweek.

Although progress in the Champions League is assured, however, there is a long way to go in the Premier League: Liverpool are five points behind the top four and 12 points behind the leaders when the weekend began.

Leeds arrive at Anfield with a four-game losing streak, while Jesse Marsh, under pressure, watches a winless streak stretching back two months, with six defeats and two draws.

It should boost Liverpool’s morale, but in the Premier League it’s rarely that easy.

The match starts at 19:45 (BST) or at 14:45 in New York, at 11:45 in Los Angeles, at 5:45 (Sunday) in Sydney, at 22:45 in Dubai and at 21:45 in Nairobi.

Viewers from the UK

Liverpool and Leeds matches are broadcast live on Sky Sports main event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available for live streaming via Sky GO.

This Is Anfield will also provide real-time text commentary on our website, as well as full reaction and match analysis in the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs Leeds is broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo in the USA, which are available for live streaming here.

Viewers of Canada

Liverpool vs Leeds is broadcast live on FuboTV Canada, which is available for live streaming from FuboTV here.

World

Live audio commentary of Liverpool and Leeds, as well as a full replay of the match and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check out our guide to the rest of the world’s television below to see the list of TV companies broadcasting the match live.

The rest of the world

Fans can find the Premier League match on the following channels around the world:

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Csport.tv , Star+, ESPN3 Argentina, Optus Sport, Star Sports Select HD1, Play Sports , Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1, Paramount+, ESPN2, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, ESPN2 Chile, QQ Sports Live, Migu, PPTV Sport China, iQiyi, Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Skylink, TV3 MAX, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TOD, Viaplay Estonia, V Sport+ Finland, V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Canal+ Foot, Nova Sports Premier League, Now E, Spiler1, SiminnSport, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Vidio, Sport 1, SPOTV ON, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Astro SuperSport 3, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Viaplay Netherlands, Viaplay Norway, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Digi Sport 3 Romania, Prima Play, Prima Sport 3, Digi Online, Arena Sport 1P, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, Arena a Sport 1 Premium, Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1, beIN CONNECT Turkey, beIN Sports 3 Turkey, Setanta Sports Ukraine, VieON, K+ SPORT 1

