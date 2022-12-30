Liverpool return to Anfield for the first time since the World Cup on Friday, hosting Leicester in the final match of 2022.

Jurgen Klopp’s side returned to the league with an impressive 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day, and another three points over the Foxes means they are just two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

The victory at Villa Park was immediately followed by news that Liverpool were adding to their ranks with the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV.

The Netherlands striker will not be eligible to play for the Reds until early January, but Klopp remains hopeful that his team will have enough to hold off the Leicester team that lost 3-0 to Newcastle in their return to the game earlier this week.

Check out This Is Anfield to keep up to date with the latest team news before the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage, and all reaction and analysis.

The match starts at 20:00 (GMT) or 15:00 in New York, at 12:00 in Los Angeles, at 7:00 (Saturday) in Sydney, at 12:00 (Saturday) in Dubai and at 23:00 in Nairobi.

Viewers from the UK

The match between Liverpool and Leicester is broadcast live on Sky Sports’ main event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD in the UK, which is available for live streaming via Sky GO.

This Is Anfield will also provide real-time text commentary on our website, as well as full reaction and match analysis in the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

The Liverpool — Leicester match is broadcast live on the Peacock channel in the USA, which is available for live streaming here.

Viewers of Canada

The match between Liverpool and Leicester is broadcast live on the fubo Sports Network channel in Canada, which is available for live streaming from FuboTV here.

World

Live audio commentary for the Liverpool—Leicester match, as well as a full replay of the match and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check out our guide to the rest of the world’s television below to see the list of TV companies broadcasting the match live.

The rest of the world

Fans can find Liverpool’s final game in 2022 live on the following channels around the world.

