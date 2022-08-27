Watch: The installation of GameDay at Lee Corso College Goes Viral This Morning

On Saturday morning, the 2022 college football season officially kicked off, and the College GameDay program on ESPN was ahead.

All the familiar faces have reappeared on TV screens across the country. From Rhys Davis to Kirk Herbstreit, from Desmond Howard to David Pollack, fans loved seeing the crew on their televisions again.

However, it was Lee Corso that everyone wanted to see. At 87, Corso remains an important part of the show.

Oh, and he also tends to have the best setup of all. It was once again this morning when he had several college mascots, a full bouncy house and a lot of fans and family.

Check it out.

Without Corso, there would be no college football season.