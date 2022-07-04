Watch the four Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings reunite at a restaurant and make a fan day nearby

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” may have brought Middle-earth to our world in a very real, on-screen way just over 20 years ago, but the cast of the franchise still brings great joy to fans. The four Hobbits from the world-famous franchise recently reunited at a restaurant, and a nearby fan found himself dining in the county, as his day was completely made by eating next to the Lord of the Rings reunion.

One fan’s dreams came true when he and his wife went to dinner and sat down next to not one, not two, but four hobbits from The Lord of the Rings.

If you find yourself smiling from ear to ear while looking at a photo, don’t worry, you’re not the only one. The joy that this photo brings is immeasurable, and, of course, it looks like there was some great joy during the photo shoot, too. Just look at Dominic Monaghan’s face, it’s pure Hobbit fun.

However, take a look at this face peeking out from behind Dominic Monaghan’s face and you’ll see an enthusiastic fan taking pictures of probably one of the most cherished images he’s ever found himself in (sorry, wedding photos and the birth of a new baby). Even cooler, however, is the fact that Monaghan greets him in the photo caption.

However, this event was captured not only once in this photo, because the bombardier himself, in fact, tweeted the entire meeting live. Despite the fact that he *swore* that he would not interfere with their low-key reunion, he did his best, as we sort of experience it through his numerous tweets. Here are the words behind fan Cam Olsen’s first innocent Twitter post, which says he is completely “obsessed” with sharing space with four hobbits:

My wife and I are having dinner, and we were just sitting next to Elijah Wood and Sean Estin.

I’ll respect their privacy and not bother them, I’ll be cool and all that, but I’m definitely losing my temper.

The tweet is followed by a series of tweets that inform his followers, and now everyone who found the meeting between a man and his hobbit heroes as cute as I did, about the development of the dining experience. At one point, he fully admits that he photobombed a photo of four “Lord of the Rings” stars, and finally sends a tweet proving that he wasn’t really “pretending to be cool and all that”:

There was nothing I could do. At the exit, I thanked them for their hard work in bringing LOTR to life. They were so kind that I shook hands with Sean Estin. I experienced the Shire tonight and loved it.

I have no doubt that the four stars of The Lord of the Rings fully noticed how the fan went crazy over his salad at dinner, but their kindness in allowing him to come to them on his own terms is noted. While recognizing the Hobbit in public is probably a common occurrence associated with participating in one of the most beloved franchises in the world, it should be nice when fans thank you for your work and know that your characters are connected to the fans. and take a place in their imaginary loving hearts.

Although we won’t see any of the Hobbits in the now-titled Lord of the Rings series “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power,” Amazon’s huge production budget will still bring Middle-Earth back in a new way for fans who still want most of the story helped finish by the Hobbits and their actors. We still have a lot of questions about the upcoming Lord of the Rings series, including the exact release date, but longtime fans and newcomers to the franchise will be able to stream the series when it becomes available on an Amazon Prime subscription.