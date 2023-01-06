Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred Again… played their last concert in London last night (January 5).

Producers and DJs presented many tracks, including the new single “Rumble”, at the Electric Ballroom in Camden Town.

The trio also announced new songs featuring Missy Elliott and Bim, which are expected to appear on the Skrillex double album later this year. You can watch videos from the concert below.

This happened after he shared another new single featuring PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd called “Way Back”.

SKRILLEX B2B FRED AGAIN B2B FOUR TET IN LONDON 🐐 They set up a last-minute show tonight at the Electric Ballroom in Camden (🎥: olabernic/IG, mirunamusic/IG, morgyreeves/IG, laurenellington_/IG) pic.twitter.com/5KDBrFZ84M — Dancing Astronaut (@dancingastro) January 6, 2023

After yesterday’s performance, another show was announced tonight (January 6), the details of which tickets will be published today.

And all again.. TONIGHT @electricbrixton Four Tet + Fred again.. + Skrillex Keep an eye on stories for tickets… pic.twitter.com/USTWeAxZTx — Eat Your Own Ears (@EatYourOwnEars) January 6, 2023

Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny Moore, has been teasing his second studio album under his pseudonym Skrillex for a long time, first mentioning it shortly after the release of his full-length debut album “Recess” in 2014.

At some point over the past few years, the project has evolved into several albums, and Moore regularly told fans that he would release his next “albums”—in the plural—in due course.

In 2021, Moore ended a two-year drought of new music with a quadrant of individual singles: “Butterflies” with Four Tet and Starrah; “Too Bizarre” with Sway Lee and Siikbrain; “Supersonic (My Existence)” with Noisia, Josh Pan and Dylan Brady from 100 Gecs; and “Don’t Go” with Justin Bieber and Don Toliver.

Although “Recess” remains his only full-length album as Skrillex, Moore followed it up in 2015 with Jack Yu’s self-titled debut, his collaborative project with Diplo. There are also rumors that he is working on new material with the hardcore band From First To Last, with whom Moore reunited in 2017.

Meanwhile, Fred Again… Ranked second in the BBC Sound Of 2023 poll after FLO, and Four Tet (real name Kieran Hebden) is set to play two immersive shows at London’s Alexandra Palace in May.