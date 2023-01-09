The first trailer for season 4 of the TV series “You” has been released (see above).

In the new part of the Netflix thriller, Joe Goldberg tries to escape from his dirty past in Europe. Penn Bagley returns to his prominent role as the bookish but traumatized Joe. In this new part, he was joined by the star of “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Tati Gabriel, who returns to the role of Marienne Bellamy.

Other actors of this new season include Charlotte Richie, Lucas Gage, Ed Speleers and Tilly Keeper. The new season promises to be as exciting as the previous installments, given that Joe is in a new place, but also in a new role.

The synopsis of the fourth season of the TV series “You” teases the upcoming drama: “After his previous life burned down, Joe Goldberg fled to Europe to escape from his “dirty” past, adopt a new identity and, of course, strive for true love.

But Joe soon finds himself in a strange new role as a reluctant detective, as he discovers that he may not be the only killer in London. Now his future depends on identifying and stopping those who are targeting his new group of super-rich friends.”

The teaser shows Joe’s life in England as a professor and shows how he remembers his last romance with Marienne. The trailer is dramatic and tense enough for a murder/thriller series like “You”.

Joe’s damaged and abnormal feeling of love is again manifested in it, as we see footage of his meeting and “falling in love” with Marienne. In the trailer, Joe talks about his new life, and it alternates scenes showing the life he lived.

Having managed to find a teaching position at the university, he admits that he likes this profession. However, the integrity of this proposal soon collapses.

In the clip, Joe tells the viewer how he “fell in love with the craziest, damaged people on Earth.” New footage from the shoot will create even more problems for those who get in Joe’s way of life.

The first part of the 4th season of the TV series “You” will air on Netflix from February 9, and the second part will be released on the streaming giant on March 9.