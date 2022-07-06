Watch the first star-studded trailer for David O. Russell’s Amsterdam

“Amsterdam” is David O. Russell’s latest film for Disney, and judging by the trailer, a completely original historical comedy could also redefine what “star—studded” really means, with a cast that boasts the names of Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro. , Rami Malek and even Taylor Swift, to name just a few.

This will be Russell’s ninth feature film for the director, who first earned praise for his work in the films “Heartbreakers” and “The Fighter,” and then earned another fame for “The Silver Linings Handbook” in 2012. However, this time Russell reunited with his “American Scam” star. Christian Bale has put together what is now called a crime epic revolving around three friends and a series of shocking events in American history.

The opening lines of the Amsterdam trailer already say a lot about the film, as it begins with the notorious Oscar host Chris Rock, who also stars in the film, perplexedly greeting the three main characters and their “dead white man in a box” before switching to the band telling their story. Bale’s voice tells the audience: “We made a pact and swore to protect each other no matter what,” and rejects some disturbing accusations of murder. The entire preview was accompanied by the 1971 hit “Ten Years Later”, “I would Like to Change the World”, far ahead of the setting of the 1930s film, but a song that nevertheless fits perfectly into the Amsterdam images of Bale looking for his eye and an instructive story that “a lot of this happened on really.”

In addition to the aforementioned stars, the rest of the cast is completed by Zoe Saldanha, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michelle Shannon, Anya Taylor-Joy, Leland Orser and Sean Avery. There are other famous European actors such as Andrea Riseborough, Mathias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola. “Amsterdam” is a production created under the auspices of 20th Century Studios, and its historical plot will make many salivate because of its potential.

Like the vast majority of his films, “Amsterdam” is also written by Russell himself, and this story about how a doctor, a nurse and a lawyer became friends must have shown great promise to convince such a stellar group of actors. Oddly enough, “Amsterdam” was not filmed in Amsterdam, as the film was shot in Los Angeles at the beginning of last year.

Bale, of course, is currently promoting “Thor: Love and Thunder,” his first MCU success, while Robbie is currently starring in a Barbie movie alongside his plastic film partner Ryan Reynolds.

“Amsterdam” will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022.