Netflix announced that viewers can turn the new series “Kaleidoscope” into a Quentin Tarantino movie by watching it in a certain order.

In the series, the episode titles are indicated by color, and due to the way it is written, this means that the series can be watched in different ways. This includes watching them in a certain order, which makes the series look like one of Tarantino’s cult films.

Offering a breakdown of how to watch the show “like a Tarantino movie,” the streaming giant’s social media team determined the order of episodes: blue, green, yellow, orange, purple, pink, white and red.

If viewed in this order, the series will be similar to one of Tarantino’s cult crime thrillers, such as “Mad Dogs” or “Pulp Fiction”. Along with this, Netflix also offered the opportunity to watch a series in the style of “Orange is the hit of the season” or “classic detective”. They also told the audience the chronological key to the series.

Kaleidoscope focuses on planning and committing a robbery and covers 25 years. The series stars Giancarlo Esposito, Tati Gabriel, Jai Courtney, Rosalyn Albay, Paz Vega and Jordan Mendoza.

I came up with a bunch of different orders to watch Kaleidoscope in so you don’t have to pic.twitter.com/FE6IiwjzM9 — Netflix (@netflix) January 2, 2023

The synopsis of the show reads: “Spanning 25 years, Kaleidoscope (formerly called Saw) is a brand new anthology series about a team of skilled thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly indestructible vault to get the biggest paycheck in history.

“Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team and law enforcement agencies, each episode reveals a piece of a complex puzzle of corruption, greed, revenge, intrigue, loyalty and betrayal. How was it planned by a gang of thieves? Who gets away with it? Who can I trust?”

“Kaleidoscope” is currently streaming on Netflix.