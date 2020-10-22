Watch the Electric Hummer running in ‘Crab Mode’

Launched on Tuesday (20), General Motors’ new electric Hummer is already a sales phenomenon, having sold out less than an hour after being put on pre-order. But one of the most impressive features available in the new pickup is the CrabWalk system, or “crab mode” in free translation.

It is a movement in which the Hummer EV “steers” the four wheels in the same direction, to the left or right, to move sideways at low speed. See the video below:

Crab in action

As you can see in the video, the big Hummer EV crosses a narrow and winding curve on a rocky road running CrabWalk. Looking from above, it looks like magic, as the car simply slides diagonally. GM has been talking about this feature for some time, but this is the first time we’ve seen a “demonstration”. We do not know, however, whether the images are real captures or created via computer graphics.

Another feature also shown in the video is the Extraction Mode, which raises the height of the vehicle’s suspension by up to 15 cm to deal with extreme off-road situations, such as a huge stone placed in the way. Another video shows more features in detail.

In this last video, it is possible to have a much better view of the two features previously presented, showing not only their appearance in practice, but also the way they are activated.

In addition, computerized schemes can be viewed using a multimedia system other than Hummer, which, by the way, is developed based on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.



