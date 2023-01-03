Sam Ryder recently teamed up with The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins at a special concert in New York – watch the performance below.

The couple shared the stage during Sam Ryder Rocks’ two-part New Year’s Eve show, which was broadcast on BBC1 last Saturday (December 31).

“The next special guest is my absolute guitar god,” Ryder said, introducing Hawkins before they performed a joint version of The Darkness’ 2003 hit “I Believe In A Thing Called Love.”

Both artists played guitar and exchanged remarks during the track. Hawkins later called Ryder “wonderful” for a live studio audience.

Then the Eurovision star told his new colleague: “Buddy, I was playing your music in my bedroom in front of the mirror, learning your riffs. Thank you so much for being here tonight. It’s just amazing.”

Watch the video of the moment here:

Ryder and Hawkins both participated in the Taylor Hawkins Memorial Concert in London last September.

Other guests who appeared on New Year’s Eve at Sam Ryder Rocks included Melanie C and Sigrid. You can watch on demand via BBC iPlayer here and watch the performance of “Space Man” above.

Ryder, who took second place at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, released his debut album “There is nothing but Space, dude!” last month.

In a four-star review, NME said the record “sounds like the beginning of what could be a truly stellar career” for Sam Ryder.

After its release, the singer gave NME an interview for the cover of Big Read, in which he talked about his big year and what will happen next.