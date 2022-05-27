Watch the debut of Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III on the red carpet as a couple

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have just made their red carpet debut! The couple reached a milestone in their relationship on Thursday when they attended the Silver Ball, a gala celebrating Moth’s 25th birthday, at Spring Studios in New York.

Holmes and Wooten smiled as they posed for photos at the non-profit event, and the actress rested her head on her beau and put her arm around his shoulders.

Holmes, 43, stunned in a medium-length orange dress with a high collar and long sleeves, while Wooten, 33, looked elegant in a dark green suit, which he paired with a classic black shirt and a breast scarf.

After an hour of cocktails, the duo was photographed grinning and laughing during an elegant dinner.

Wooten attended the event in support of David Byrne, who was awarded the Moth Storyteller of the Year 2022 award, which is awarded to outstanding individuals who are passionate and courageous in their work. Previously, the men worked together on Byrne’s Broadway show “American Utopia.”

Holmes and Wooten struck up a romantic relationship in April when they were spotted kissing in New York. They were spotted on the PDA again in May, around the same time a source told ET that the pair were “a perfect match.”

“Katie and Bobby have been dating for a few months now and everything is going great,” the source said. “Both Katie and Bobby are reserved and good-natured.”

“These two are busy with their own affairs: Katie plays and is a mother, and Bobby is engaged in his music, recently performing at Coachella, so they value the time spent together,” the source added, referring to Suri, a 16—year-old singer. old daughter Holmes shares with her ex Tom Cruise. “Although they haven’t been dating for too long, they are really in love with each other.”