Watch the chemistry of Noah Sentineo and Lana Condor “All Boys” read

The first chemistry reading by Noah Sentineo and Lana Condor for “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” has just been published online — check it out below.

The pair played Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey in the Netflix adaptation of Jenny Han’s bestseller of the same name, which had two sequels.

The streamer shared a recording of chemistry read on their Tudum platform, showing a scene in which Peter asks Lara Jean why she is so afraid of love.

“To All the Guys I Used to Love” was released on Netflix in 2018 along with the film “To All the Guys: P.S. “I Still Love You” after its release in 2020 and “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” will be released on the platform in 2021.

Currently in production is an additional series called XO, Kitty, dedicated to Lara Jean’s sister Kitty.

In a two-star review P.S. I still love you, NME wrote: “Ultimately, this sequel to an almost perfect romantic comedy fails. His frequent cliches soon become tedious, and the over-stuffed narrative warps up too many unfinished ends to tie them up in the finale.

“Sweet moments do exist, but they are shrouded in exhausting drama. We won’t spoiler if Lara Jean gets her happy ending, but one thing is for sure, the viewer definitely won’t get it.”