Watch the Champions League semi-final online

This week the two semifinals will be played from which the 2 finalist teams will come out to play the Champions League cup. And after knowing yesterday that Paris St-Germain will be one of the teams that will play the final of the Champions League, today we have to know who will be their rival: if Olympique Lyon or Bayern Munich

After historically destroying Barcelona (2-8) in the quarterfinals in the European competition, Bayern Munich has become a clear favorite to win the continental trophy and make the treble this 2020. But the German team is facing another surprise of the championship, a Lyon that has been able to eliminate Juventus and Manchester City.

Through Movistar +

If you are subscribed to Movistar + and you are not at home, you can always watch the matches of these days through the operator’s official app, which allows you to view its content on demand and live on your mobile and tablet. Just download the application, enter your start data and immediately you will have access to the games, also with Aura, an assistant that you can use with voice or text commands to consult the programming, see new content or tune into a channel.

The application allows things like watching the games from the start even if you have arrived late, controlling the live broadcast; start watching the game at home and continue on your mobile if you have to go out, or vice versa. If you watch it on TV, the Olympique Lyon – Bayern Munich match will be broadcast on Dial 50. Here is the app on Android and iOS so that you can access the game of matches if you are not at home.

By Orange and mitelePLUS

Being broadcast by Movistar LaLiga, it means that you can also watch the match on other services that have the same channel, such as OrangeTV (on dial 114) or Mediaset’s mitelePLUS.



