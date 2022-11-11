Watch The 1975 Play “I’m in Love with You” in The TV Series “Jimmy Fallon”.

The 1975 performed their recent single “I’m In Love With You” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday (November 10) — see below.

The Manchester-based band, who are currently on the “At They Very Best” North American tour, appeared as musical guests on yesterday’s episode of the US talk show.

Wearing formal suits, Matty Healy and company. He played “I’m In Love With You” in a modest studio with a vintage carpet and old-fashioned lamps. The song appeared on the fifth album of the 75’s “Being Funny In A Foreign Language”, which was released last month.

The band started their current tour in Ancasville, Connecticut last Thursday (November 3), where they debuted an ambitious and dazzling new stage design.

This week, during a performance at Madison Square Garden in New York, frontman Healy ate raw meat, did push-ups, and then climbed into a hollowed-out TV as part of the “Consumption” interlude.

In a five – star review of the same show , NME wrote: “This is the kind of evening that only The 1975 could arrange, an evening that makes you hum and remember why you love live music at all, go home and think out loud, as one fan did before going to the subway: “I didn’t know how much I needed it.”

You can watch a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the MSG group’s after party here.

In January 2023, The 1975 will embark on the “At They Very Best” tour of the UK and Ireland. The remaining tickets can be found here.