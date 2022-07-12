Watch: Texans Unveil New Alternative Helmet

The Houston Texans have presented a pretty cute alternative helmet for next season.

The helmet is a combat red helmet that will be worn for the November 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles (Battle Red Day). It is painted red and has the Texans logo.

The helmets pay homage to one of the franchise’s three iconic colors, and fans will get to see them for the first time when they wear them during training camp on July 30.

“We are very excited to introduce our new combat red Helmet as we continue to evolve as an organization,” Texans President Greg Grissom said in a press release. “We have consistently demonstrated that we are not afraid to try something new, so we jumped at the opportunity to develop an alternative helmet that will complement our uniform, especially the Battle Red jersey. The start of the training camp is just around the corner, and we are glad that our fans will soon have the opportunity to personally look at the new helmet.”

Helmets will also be available for purchase by fans in the fall.

If they have proven themselves well, they will probably be put on again after some time.