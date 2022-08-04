Watch: Terrell Owens got into a violent Confrontation next door

Former NFL superstar Terrell Owens got into a fierce argument with a woman next door on Wednesday night.

The police were forced to intervene in a racially motivated quarrel.

“You’re a black man approaching a white woman!” the woman yelled at Owens, according to TMZ Sports.

Parts of the incident were filmed by Owens and broadcast on his social media accounts.

“KAREN IS REAL!!!! Wow!! JUST A NORMAL NIGHT TO BE A BLACK MAN IN AMERICA,” Owens wrote on Instagram. “I mean, I can’t believe it, but you all know what it is.”

In the video, the woman accused Owens of reckless driving and intimidation. The five-time All-Pro receiver categorically denied the allegations, saying he was driving safely and got out of the car because she was shouting profanity at him.

Owens had disconnected on Instagram before police left the scene. It is unclear how the situation was resolved.