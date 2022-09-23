Watch: Teddy Bridgewater’s Video Went Viral Last Night

When Teddy Bridgewater signed with the Miami Dolphins earlier this year, it marked the veteran quarterback’s return home.

Bridgewater was a four-star recruit in the class of 2011 graduating from Northwestern High School in Miami.

On Thursday night—a day off for the Dolphins—the NFL QB took a back seat as an assistant coach at his former high school. A clip of Bridgewater drawing offensive plays for his alma mater is going viral on social media.

Bridgewater, a former professional NFL bowler, played in Minnesota, New Orleans, Carolina and Denver. In March, he signed a one-year contract worth up to $10 million with the Dolphins.

Bridgewater is now the primary backup for Miami starter Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins start the 2022 season 2-0 after an incredible victory over the Baltimore Ravens last weekend. The team faces a tough challenge against the undefeated Buffalo Bills in week three.