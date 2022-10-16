Watch: Taecyeon, Jung Eun Ji and Ha Seok Jin Become Playful and Cute During the Filming of the Drama “Blind”

A behind-the-scenes video of the 7th and 8th episodes of the crime drama “Blind” has been released!

“Blind” is a tvN detective thriller about ordinary people who unfairly become victims of crimes, and ordinary people who unintentionally become criminals, turning a blind eye to justice.

Taecyeon from 2PM plays the lead role in the drama of Ryu Sung-joon, a violent crime detective who is dangerously passionate about his work, and Ha Seok-jin plays his older brother Ryu Sung-hoon, a genius judge who tries to remain as cold and logical as possible when making judgments. Jung Eun Ji from Apink plays Jo Eun Ki, a social worker who becomes entangled with two brothers after being selected as a juror in a murder case.

The behind-the-scenes video is full of funny and candid moments between the actors as they laugh at inside jokes and minor hiccups during filming, demonstrating their chemistry both on and off screen. Taecyeon and Jung Eun Ji also help each other: Jung Eun Ji makes sure that Taecyeon is properly covered with her blanket, and Taecyeon fixes Jung Eun Ji’s hair after taking the blanket off her.

Taecyeon can be seen fiddling with his trademark motorcycle helmet, putting a lot of effort into making sure he looks cool and intimidating when he lifts the visor.

Then the actors move to the playground, finding time between takes to play. Taecyeon also sweetly takes care of the child actor during the rehearsal of the scene.

Watch the full behind-the-scenes video below!

“Blind” airs every Friday and Saturday at 10:40 p.m. KST.