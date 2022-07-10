Watch Sylvester Stallone train for the Rocky Balboa scene in a flashback video

Sylvester Stallone shared a video in which he choreographs a fight with Antonio Tarver for Rocky Balboa. During his career spanning more than five decades, Stallone has established himself as one of the greatest action stars of all time. His first serious claim to fame was writing a script and a role in the boxing drama “Rocky” in 1976, which marked the beginning of the corresponding franchise and made Stallone’s name almost synonymous with the word “champion”.

Rocky’s influence on culture led to the Stallone-led “Rocky II”, “III” and “IV”, with the latter becoming a ruthless and hugely successful byproduct of the hyper-muscular 1980s. After Rocky’s battle with the seemingly invincible Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), the Italian stallion returned in the 1990s to Rocky V, in which the Philadelphia slugger lost his fortune and was forced to retire. The sequel did not find a response from the audience and is considered the worst film of the Rocky franchise. More than a decade later, Stallone returned to, as he thought, be the last round against Mason “The Line” Dixon (Tarver) in “Rocky Balboa” — a film that many were skeptical of, but in the end he revived the franchise.

Stallone often shares behind-the-scenes photos and videos from his work on the Rocky franchise and other past films on social media. Recently, the 75-year-old actor posted a video in which he and Tarver choreograph a fight for Rocky Balboa. Check it out below:

Stallone has always been an extraordinarily physically developed actor, and his video montages of Rocky’s workouts and climactic fights inspired whole generations to go to the gym. As mentioned above, these battle scenes “definitely hurt.” During the filming of Rocky IV, Lundgren hit Stallone so hard that he sent him to the hospital. However, Stallone was about 60 years old when he was filming Rocky Balboa, which led many to ridicule the premise of the film, in which the iconic boxer entered the ring again. However, Stallone’s efforts paid off, as Rocky Balboa eventually received critical acclaim and earned over $156 million at the box office on a budget of just $24 million.

Rocky Balboa and his nostalgic duel helped return the Italian stallion to the lexicon of pop culture and served as a launching pad for the spin-off Ryan Coogler’s Creed. While the sixth part of the franchise was supposed to be its last chapter, Stallone saw potential in a film dedicated to the illegitimate son of Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) Adonis (Michael B. Jordan). Both “Creed” and “Creed II” were critical and commercial successes, and the latter brought Stallone a second Oscar nomination in almost 40 years for the role of the same character. In Creed II, Rocky seemed to have passed the baton and retired for good. While Stallone has since teased a potential Rocky prequel series, Rocky Balboa will likely remain the last time viewers saw the 76-year-old actor exchange punches with the heavyweight champion.