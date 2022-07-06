Watch: Supplier Reportedly Banned from &Dangerous& Activities at Dodgers Games

For nearly 60 years, peanut salesman Roger Owens, also known as “Peanut Man Roger Owens,” has been a regular at Dodger Stadium, selling his product with his trademark flair and flair. But he was banned from doing one thing at future games.

According to TMZ, Owens is no longer allowed to throw peanuts to fans at the stadium. However, the ban does not come from the Dodgers.

The real culprit is Levy Restaurants, the company responsible for the concessions at Dodger Stadium. The company considered Peanut Owens’ throws from above and from behind too dangerous to continue.

In an interview with the LA Times, Owens admitted that his heart is broken by this decision. He said he always gave fans enough time to see his peanut throws coming to avoid injury.

“They have time to see it happen,” Owens said. “This is not some kind of bullet that goes through. I always want to make sure that whoever I throw at will catch a bag of peanuts.”

Most likely, the ban was introduced to prevent lawsuits in case Roger Owens’ erroneous throw injures a fan.

Even though the Dodgers’ 2022 ticket agreement protects the team and suppliers from lawsuits, it could become a PR nightmare.

If there is any hope that Owens will be allowed to continue his art, it is that this is not the first such ban. Previous bans in the 1970s and 1980s were eventually lifted after a backlash from fans.

Owens may not be allowed to do this for the foreseeable future. But this does not mean that it will be a permanent agreement.