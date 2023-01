SuperM are preparing for a long-awaited return!

On January 2, the SM Entertainment project team released a short teaser with the group’s logo and the text “SuperM will be released in 2023″.

SuperM debuted in October 2019 with the line-up of SHINee’s Taemin, EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, and NCT’s Taeyong, Ten, Lucas and Mark.

Check out the teaser below;