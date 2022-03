Stray Kids are back with an exciting new music video! On March 23, at midnight Korean time, Stray Kids released a video clip for “VENOM”, one of the B-sides of their new mini-album “ODDINARY”.

“VENOM” was co-written by Ban Chan, Changbin, Han and American DJ-producer DallasK, and three Stray Kids members wrote all the lyrics for the song.

Check out Stray Kids’ new music video for “VENOM” below, and if you haven’t seen it yet, you can also watch the video for their title track “MANIAC” here!