Watch: Steph Curry holds a “Night, Night” celebration during a visit to the Summer League – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Warriors superstar Steph Curry continues his winning streak after helping Golden State win its fourth NBA title in the Splash Brothers era.

In the Summer League game on Saturday night, the finals MVP got back to the “Night Night” celebration that became famous throughout the 2022 playoffs.

The clip quickly received a reaction on the NBA Twitter.

“So cringe, dude,” one user commented.

“Stop,” the Warriors fan replied.

“I like to see how Steph is always happy to spend time with his kids,” said another fan.

“NOLAN SMITH DID IT FIRST,” the fan tweeted in capital letters.

“Oh my God, man, he needs to stop dragging this out,” a Blazers fan exclaimed. “You won’t see Dame tapping his wrist and LeBron [slapping] his chest wherever they go.”

“Igh, bro, this is getting old.”

“Never knew why it turned into a big deal,” another user said.

“Enndddd, it’s corny.”

Don’t expect this to stop anytime soon.