Watch: Stefan Diggs got a big fine for what He did to Jalen Ramsey

The NFL fined Buffalo Bills receiver Stephon Diggs $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct during last Thursday’s season opener over the Los Angeles Rams.

Diggs taunted Rams defensive end Jalen Ramsey after he managed to catch a touchdown during the Bills’ 31-10 victory.

The flag was not thrown during the incident.

Diggs burned Ramsey on the move behind the sideline, preparing for his first touchdown of the 2022 season. After the game, the veteran receiver immediately brought down the chatter on his All-Pro opponent.

Diggs finished the game with eight receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown.

The Super Bowl favorite Bills will be aiming for a second win of the season in a prime-time matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.