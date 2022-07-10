Watch: Steelers Star T.J. Watt Got Married on Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. On Saturday, Watt officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Danny Rodis.

Watt married Rhodes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in front of many family members and friends.

They met in college when they were both in Wisconsin. Watt obviously played football in high school, but Rhodes played football and was even on the second-team all-Americans in 2019.

Brother T.J., J.J. posted a beautiful photo of the two dancing after the official ceremony.

Watt has had quite a 12-month break lately. In February, he was named the NFL’s best quarterback after setting an NFL record for the most sacks in a season.

He also signed a mega-expansion with the Steelers last September, as he will earn $112 million with the team over the next four years.

Congratulations to Watts!