Watch: Sports World Prays for Reggie Miller’s Family

Reggie Miller and his family shared the terrible news on Monday night.

Miller shared the news that his father had passed away via his Instagram account.

“It HURTS,” Miller wrote. “The man who bought me my first set of baseball cleats, the first basketball that taught me how to drown out all extraneous noise and FOCUS, will now and forever remain my guardian angel. Thank you, Daddy, for EVERYTHING!!! Say hi to Mom. for us, and know that your teaching will live through me for my children. Please respect my brothers and sisters at this time, although (it’s) difficult, he’s in a much better place.”

The sports world is praying for Miller’s family.

“My sincere condolences,” Terrell Owens wrote.

“We apologize for your loss, RIP,” one fan wrote.

“Sending you so much love, Reggie,” another fan added.

Miller’s father, Saul, had five children with his wife Carrie (including Reggie).

Saul was even an athlete himself, having played basketball in high school and at Lemoyne College.

He also served in the Air Force for more than two decades.

Our thoughts are with Miller and his family.