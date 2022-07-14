Watch: Simone Biles shares unpleasant news about flight attendants

Simon Biles had a rather funny, but awkward moment that happened during the flight.

Biles said one of the flight attendants offered her a coloring book as soon as she sat down in her seat. It looks like the flight attendant thought she was a child, as she is only 4 feet 8 inches.

She had a great response to the attendant when she wrote about the meeting in her Instagram story.

“It’s not the flight attendant trying to give me a coloring book when I get in…I said, ‘No, I’m fine, I’m 25,'” Biles said via Yahoo.com .

It is not known where she was going during the flight.

Biles is one of the best gymnasts in the world, and just last week she was in Washington, D.C. to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Now she has a damn cool story to tell her family and friends when she gets home.