SF9 are back with an exciting new music video!

On January 9, at midnight Korean time, SF9 released a video clip for their comeback track “Puzzle” before the release of their 12th mini-album “THE PIECE OF9”.

“Puzzle”, co-written with Zuho and written by Zuho and Hwiyoung, is a catchy pop song with elements of punk. The lyrics of the song describe the emotions that arise when confronted with the truth, when you slowly put together the pieces of the puzzle of doubt.

The new mini-album SF9 “THE PIECE OF9” will be released at 18:00. KST.

Watch SF9’s exciting music video on “Puzzle” below!