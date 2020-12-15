Watch series trailer with Jared Padalecki on The CW

This Monday (14), through his official social networks, Jared Padalecki shared the first trailer for the Walker series, which opens in January 2021, on The CW. This is the actor’s first project after the end of Supernatural.

The series tells the saga of Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two, with his own moral code, who returns to Austin, Texas, after two years. “He will try to reconnect with his children, face conflicts with his family and find a new life with his current partner”, says the official synopsis, released by the broadcaster.

Check out the official trailer:

It's been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart. I hope you join us on January 21st for the premier of @thecwwalker. #SPNFamily meet the #WalkerFamily pic.twitter.com/1QbOYH5ikX — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) December 14, 2020

Mystery and drama should mark the episodes of the production, which still has Keegan Allen, Lindsey Morgan, Matt Barr, Coby Bell in the main cast. Other major appearances include Guinevere Padalecki, who will play the protagonist’s deceased wife in flashbacks, and Mitch Pileggi, in the role of Bonham, Cordell Walker’s tough, conservative father.

It is worth remembering that The CW’s production is a remake of the classic Walker, Texas Ranger, shown between 1993 and 2001, by CBS. Who starred in the plot at that time was the star Chuck Norris, who even reincarnated the character in a film made for TV, released in 2005 and titled as Trial by Fire (something like Judgment by Fire, in a free translation).

With the first scenes of the series, it is possible to realize that the protagonist is a man who cannot overcome the death of his wife and has a torn heart. From Padalecki’s performance, it is also possible to deduce that the character will assume a tough person aspect, but that deep down he has several hidden feelings.

