Watch: Scary hit behind the field during the Little League World Series – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

An Oklahoma little leaguer got hit in the helmet by a pitch during the Southwest Regional Championship on Tuesday.

The Texas East pitcher accidentally threw a wild pitch and he’s lucky that it didn’t hit the batter directly in the face.

The batter was able to jog to first base before going over to the pitcher and telling him that it was no big deal.

Here’s the full video:

This is brilliant sportsmanship and it even brought some of the fans in attendance to tears.

The winner of this game will advance to the Little League World Series, which will take place from Aug. 17-28 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

You can watch the rest of this contest on ESPN.