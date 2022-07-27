Watch: Sarah Fuller Announces Retirement from College Football

Sarah Fuller’s path as a college athlete was filled with many exciting moments. At the same time, she is ready to leave a certain chapter of her career.

Fuller announced Wednesday that she is currently retiring from college football.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to waive my final and final semester of eligibility to play football at North Texas,” Fuller wrote. “I am continuing my academic studies in the UNT MBA program in Sports Entertainment management and will complete my Master’s degree in December this year.

“However, I have decided that it is in my best interest to move away from college football at the moment. I wish UNT football all the best in the coming years and appreciate the huge support of Mean Green Nation last season.”

Fuller began her college career at Vanderbilt and then moved to North Texas. Of course, she made headlines in 2020 when she dressed up for the Vanderbilt football team as a kicker.

While sports have undoubtedly played an important role in Fuller’s life so far, she has done an excellent job using her platform to become an advocate for improving mental health resources in colleges.

Fuller will continue to talk about mental health while she gets her master’s degree.