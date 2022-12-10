Watch Sam Ryder Throw a Surprise Concert in Cardiff

Last weekend (December 3) Sam Ryder has arranged an unexpected concert for fans in Cardiff — watch the footage from the impromptu show below.

The participant of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 took a place in the shopping district of Cardiff Bay, playing his hit “Spaceman” and a number of other tracks.

He told the fans present (via Wales Online): “We just thought we’d come here and sing a few songs, the album is coming out on December 9th. You can do a lot on social media, but there’s something special about music when you actually bring it to people.”

According to Wales Online, flyers were distributed to the fans present. They read: “Hey, fabulous man! We need your help! This year, thanks to people like you, we have received blessings that simply did not exist in this world. Eurovision, the opportunity to sing for Her Majesty the Queen, join Queen and Foo Fighters on the Wembley stage — it’s all crazy, and it’s all thanks to you.

“Thank you for your support and positive attitude towards this music and this team. We are all extremely grateful, but wait… what if we record album No. 1 together? We are so close and like everything else, it can’t happen without you. Scan this little brochure to pre-order this debut album before December 9th (it matters for chart position!) and have fun singing. Peace, I love you, bye! Sam X”

Watch the footage from the concert below.

Sam Ryder in Cardiff Bay! pic.twitter.com/pmJ4ZeHFTB — Laura 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@LauraSianDixon) December 3, 2022

Sam Ryder wowed fans with a surprise 'gig', busking in Cardiff Bay on Saturday 🎤 The Eurovision star is visiting different parts of the UK to promote his new album Despite the cold, he said the crowd's 'hearts were warm and in good spirits'https://t.co/1UmPALqKBu pic.twitter.com/ZamE2k8G5r — BBC Wales News (@BBCWalesNews) December 4, 2022

Yesterday (December 9) Ryder released his debut album “There is nothing but Space, dude!”. Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “This strange well-intentioned banality is unlikely to spoil the album of killer choruses, in which Rider’s infectious sympathy constantly shines.

“Next time he might want to throw some more curveballs, but right now, ‘There’s nothing but space, man!’ sounds like the beginning of what could be a really stellar career.”

Ryder also told what impact the surfing accident had on his life. The accident happened four years ago when the Eurovision runner-up was vacationing in Hawaii, and forced him to reassess his life, pushing him to put more effort into his music career.

In an interview with the BBC , Ryder said: “I was surfing in Hawaii and my board broke. Then a wave hit me and I almost drowned. It pushed me so far into the water. And the turbulence of the water, the force is incredible. Struggling with it, you feel like you’ve been hit by a bus.”

He had to spend a week in bed to recover from the accident, during which he realized that he had to devote himself to his “true purpose.”