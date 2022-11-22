Watch Sally Travel Through New Underwater Worlds in The Final Trailer For Avatar: The Way of Water.

The final trailer for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has been released.

The two-minute clip will be released before the premiere of the sequel “Avatar” next month, December 16, about 13 years after the release of the first part in 2009.

The trailer shows Sally’s family, including Jake, Neytiri and their children, traveling through new underwater worlds while the new citizens of Pandora fight armies of robots and formidable sea creatures.

The action of “The Way of Water” takes place more than ten years after the events of the first film and will tell about “how [Sally’s family] goes to protect each other, about the battles they fight to stay alive, and about the tragedies they are going through,” the official synopsis of the film. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldanha will return to their roles as Jake and Neytiri, and Avatar actors Joel David Moore, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver will also return.

New additions to the sequel’s cast include Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh and Vin Diesel, among others. The new teaser will appear after the release of the first official Way of Water trailer earlier this month.

This film is the first of four planned sequels to the 2009 blockbuster, with the other three films due to be released in 2024, 2026 and 2028 respectively.

Last month it was reported that the “Path of Water” will last more than three hours. Defending the length of the film in advance back in July, Cameron said in an interview with Empire that he “doesn’t want anyone to whine about the length when they sit and watch [television] for eight hours.”

In the same interview, the director said that he might not return to work on the fourth and fifth parts of Avatar.

Meanwhile, Cameron said last month that despite plans for a full “Avatar” canon, he could close the franchise after the upcoming sequel if “it’s just not profitable.” The director told Total Film that “we are in a different world now than we were when I wrote this material. It’s a one-two punch— a pandemic and streaming.”