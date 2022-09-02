Watch: Sad West Virginia Fans Go Viral After Heartbreaking Loss

After more than a decade of hiatus, the Pittsburgh Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers finally got back together on the field, and it was a magical and somewhat chaotic game.

West Virginia fell behind by a score of 24-17 late in the third quarter before coming back in the fourth. After two touchdowns, the Mountaineers led by a score of 31-24.

However, it was Pitt’s turn to return. After the Panthers’ touchdown, West Virginia was hoping to score the winning touchdown. Instead, they gave up the winning sixth choice.

When the game came to an end, the cameras turned to see the sad fans.

There’s nothing worse than renewing the rivalry after a decade on the ice and losing on the pick-six.