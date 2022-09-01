Watch: Russell Wilson Reacts to News of Huge Contracts

On Thursday morning, the Denver Broncos signed Russell Wilson to a large-scale five-year contract extension.

The deal is worth $245 million with $165 million guaranteed, adding the remaining two seasons to his existing contract. Overall, the deal locks the 33-year-old QB in Denver for the next seven years for a total of $296 million.

This record-breaking contract for the franchise is certainly a cause for celebration in the Wilson camp.

After the news broke, the nine-time Pro-Bowl quarterback took to Twitter to react to his new contract.

“ALL GLORY TO JESUS!!! #HEisKING,” Wilson wrote.

This new deal essentially ties Wilson to the Broncos organization for the rest of his NFL career.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback will play his first game under this contract when he faces his former team against the Seattle Seahawks on September 12.