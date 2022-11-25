Watch Run-DMC Perform “Christmas in Hollis” For The First Time in Almost 20 Years

Run-DMC performed their holiday song “Christmas In Hollis” for the first time in almost 20 years for a new Disney special that will air this weekend — watch the clip below.

The rare performance was filmed as part of a pre-recorded segment for The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, which is scheduled to air this Sunday (November 27) at 20:00 Eastern European Time (1:00 GST) on ABC, HULU and Disney+ channels.

Hip hop icons performed with Disney’s famous Magic Kingdom Castle behind them, while other musical performances will include Ne-Yo, Jordin Sparks and The Black Eyed Peas.

Watch Run-DMC perform “Christmas in Hollis” below.

Last year, NME included “Christmas in Hollis” in its list of the best hip-hop Christmas songs, writing that Run-DMC “composed the coolest retro rap song that is still playing.” the elated spirit of Christmas with their cheerful tale of festive logs by the fireplace when they drank eggnog under the mistletoe.”

The song was released in 1987 as part of Jimmy Iovine’s compilation A Very Special Christmas.

Speaking to The New York Post about the track in 2017, Run-DMC explained how at first they didn’t want to make the track, fearing it was too similar to Kurtis Blow’s 1979 song “Christmas Rappin”.

“In hip-hop culture, it’s impossible to repeat what has already been done, so we weren’t sure if it was worth doing,” said Darryl McDaniel (DMC).

However, they were persuaded by their publicist Bill Adler when the late DJ of Jam Master Jay decided to try Clarence Carter’s 1968 track “Back Door Santa”.

“At this time of year, I can’t walk five steps in a mall without someone shouting the words ‘Christmas in Hollis’ at me,” DMC said of the track’s legacy.