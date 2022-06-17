Watch: Rory McIlroy struggles at the start of the second round of the US Open

Rory McIlroy got off to a brilliant start at the 2022 U.S. Open with a 3-under 67 in Thursday’s first round.

The start of his second round is not going so well.

Having scored par on the first two holes, the Irishman got into trouble on the third par-4.

His second shot ended up to the right of the green in the incredibly tall buntings at The Country Club. It took him three strokes to get out of the restless grass.

McIlroy’s score in third place could have been much worse than in the end. Just as he had been doing all day on Thursday, he exhausted a long putt to mitigate the damage, finishing the hole with a double bogey.

The 2011 U.S. Open champion had a similarly disappointing encounter with bunting on Thursday.

Despite that hole in third place, McIlroy is still within touching distance of the lead. He is currently ranked 1st in the tournament and is ranked 15th.

Callum Tarren leads the under-4 tournament.