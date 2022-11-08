Watch Robert Plant’s Cover of Low in Honor of Mimi Parker

Robert Plant and Suzy Diane performed covers of Lowe’s “Monkey” and “Everybody’s Song” at a recent concert in honor of the band’s drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker, who passed away earlier this week.

Plant and Diane are currently touring Scotland as Saving Grace, and during their Glasgow show at the King Theater on Sunday evening (November 6) they performed covers of Lowe’s 2005 tracks “Monkey” and “Everybody’s Song”.

Both songs were originally included on Lowe’s “The Great Destroyer”, and Plant covered “Monkey” on his 2010 album Band Of Joy.

Addressing the crowd, Plant said: “We were together for a while between all the other things. We were attracted by the music of the great duo Low. Unfortunately, tonight we know that, unfortunately, we have lost one of these two people, so tonight we are giving our songs to Mimi and Alan.”

He went on to say, “They’ve been such a great source of inspiration to me for a long, long time,” before performing two songs. Check out the fan footage below:

Parker, along with her husband Alan Sparhawk, formed the slowcore band Low in 1993, and at the end of 2020 she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. In August, the band cancelled a number of concerts due to “recent events and changes” in Parker’s treatment, with all 2022 dates cancelled. last month.

Sparhawk confirmed Mimi Parker’s death on Sunday. “Friends, it’s hard to express the universe in language and a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” he wrote.

“Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is really the most important thing.”

Tributes poured in from artists such as Run The Jewels, Mogwai and Steve Albini.