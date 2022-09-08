Watch: Robert Griffin III shares Amazing news about his wife

On Thursday, former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III shared interesting news about his wife Greta Shadeiko.

The former track and field athlete from Florida, originally from Estonia, is now officially a US citizen.

“THIRD-PARTY NEWS! My wife is now a US citizen!” RG3 wrote on Twitter.

Griffin and Shadeiko got engaged in May 2017 and got married in 2018. Two months later, she gave birth to their first of two daughters. Griffin also has another daughter from a previous relationship.

Griffin, 32, and Shadeyko, 29, have another girl on the way.

Shadeyko is from a sports family. Her sister Grit is an Estonian heptathlete.

Now the Estonian-American dual citizen has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram.

Griffin, a seven-year quarterback in the NFL, retired from football in 2020 and now works as an ESPN analyst.

Congratulations to Greta and the Griffin family!